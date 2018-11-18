Bad To The Bone: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Gets Down In Epic 'SNL' Rap Video

After bouncing back from three broken ribs, tough-as-nails Supreme Court judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg (played by Kate McKinnon) was honored bigly by a rap video on “Saturday Night Live.”

“You know there’s only like one lady holding the whole damn thing together, right?” Pete Davidson raps. “This is for you, RBG.”

Chris Redd — the other half of the Gooney Tunes duo — chimes in: “You think some broken ribs are gonna keep her down? Hell no, and hell no! Live Ginsburg and I ride for Ginsburg.”

He adds: “Tell Trump to stay out [of] her way/Don’t fuck with my Roe v. Wade/ Supreme Court’s a boys club, she holds it down, no cares given/Who else got six movies about ’em who’s still livin’?” Redd raps.

McKinnon does a stellar turn as the “Notorious RBG,” break dancing, flexing her muscles — and showing off “Brooklyn” tattooed on her bared midriff.