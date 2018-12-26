U.S. NEWS
12/26/2018 09:31 am ET Updated 5 minutes ago

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Released From Hospital After Cancer Surgery

The 85-year-old underwent surgery on Friday to remove two cancer growths from her lung.
headshot
By Nina Golgowski

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been released from a hospital after undergoing surgery on Friday.

The 85-year-old underwent a pulmonary lobectomy in New York City to remove two malignant cancer growths from her left lung. There is no evidence of any remaining disease, doctors said.

Memorial Sloan Kettering hospital released her on Tuesday, and she is now recuperating at home, a spokesperson confirmed to reporters in an email on Wednesday.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, seen in September, has been released from a New York hospital after undergoin
Alex Wong via Getty Images
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, seen in September, has been released from a New York hospital after undergoing surgery.

No additional treatment is planned, according to an earlier statement from the Supreme Court.

This recent surgery follows a fall in November that left Ginsburg with three fractured ribs. She previously fought pancreatic cancer and has had heart surgery.

RELATED CONTENT

headshot
Nina Golgowski
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Health Cancer Supreme Court Of The United States Ruth Bader Ginsburg Disease And Medical Conditions
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Released From Hospital After Cancer Surgery
CONVERSATIONS