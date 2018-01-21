Ruth Bader Ginsburg finally went there.

During an interview with Nina Totenberg at the Sundance Film Festival, the long-serving Supreme Court justice said she not only enjoyed Kate McKinnon’s impression of her, she also let loose with the “Saturday Night Live” star’s signature line.

“I liked the actress who portrayed me,” Ginsburg said. “And I would like to say ‘Gins-Burn!’ sometimes to my colleagues.”

Ginsburg was attending the film festival to talk about “RBG,” the upcoming CNN documentary about her life.

Ginsburg, who will turn 85 in March, just hired a full slate of law clerks to work through 2020, an indication that she has no intention of retiring anytime soon.

Looks like there are still more “Gins-burns” to come from the Notorious RBG.