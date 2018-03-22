Stephen Colbert Gets ‘Stupid Strong’ In Epic Workout With Ruth Bader Ginsburg

There ain’t no workout like an RBG workout.

Stephen Colbert tried out Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s fitness routine on Wednesday’s broadcast of “The Late Show.”

It’s fair to say that what Colbert lacked in gym etiquette and technique, he more than made up for with enthusiasm — and gags.

“Let’s get fully ripped and exploded, let’s get shredded, let’s get stupid strong,” Colbert joked to 85-year-old Ginsburg, before later asking: “How strong are you on the Second Amendment? Because welcome to the gun show.”