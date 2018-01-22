“That was the carrot,” Ginsburg said of the entire ordeal. “The stick was, [the professor told the judge] ‘If you don’t give her a chance, I will never recommend another Columbia student for you.’”

Ginsburg also described a time when Columbia Law School laid off 25 women in the maintenance department without laying off a single man. That act caused her to march into the university’s vice president for business’ office to tell him that the university was violating Title VII, which prohibits discrimination in hiring based on race, sex, religion or national origin.

The vice president apparently dismissed her, telling Ginsburg, “Professor Ginsburg, Columbia has excellent Wall Street lawyers representing them, and would you like a cup of tea?”

Not long after, an application for a temporary injunction against Columbia was filed and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sent their chief counsel to argue in favor of it. To that, Ginsburg said that, all of a sudden, “Columbia decided they didn’t really have to lay off anyone.”

You can watch the full exchange above, where she also talks about motherhood and Kate McKinnon playing her on “Saturday Night Live.”

“I liked the actress who portrayed me,” Ginsburg said. “And I would like to say, ’Gins-Burn!’”