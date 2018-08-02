Ruth Bader Ginsburg Calls This Supreme Court Term 'Much More Divisive Than Usual'

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said the court’s 2017-2018 term was “much more divisive than usual” and featured “far more than the usual number of high-profile disputes.”

Ginsberg, speaking Wednesday at a Washington event hosted by Duke University, said the justices benefit from “collegiality,” and hoped the divisiveness would ease in the court’s next term.

Ginsberg also said she’s concerned about a lack of camaraderie among members of Congress.

“You don’t see that kind of friendship existing in Congress anymore,” she said. “You might recall that when I was nominated by President [Bill] Clinton, the vote was 96-3. It’s not that way anymore.”

President Donald Trump nominated Brett Kavanaugh to replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy, a move that many worry would shift the court decidedly to the right. Although some Republicans have expressed concern about Kavanaugh’s legal positions, most say they will support him.