Ruth Bader Ginsburg Calls This Supreme Court Term 'Much More Divisive Than Usual'

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said the court’s 2017-2018 term was “much more divisive than usual” and featured “far more than the usual number of high-profile disputes.”
Ginsberg, speaking Wednesday at a Washington event hosted by Duke University, said the justices benefit from “collegiality,” and hoped the divisiveness would ease in the court’s next term.
The court’s decisions in the latest term included President Donald Trump’s travel ban, a Colorado baker’s refusal to bake a cake for a gay couple’s wedding and Wisconsin’s gerrymandering showdown.
Ginsberg also said she’s concerned about a lack of camaraderie among members of Congress.
“You don’t see that kind of friendship existing in Congress anymore,” she said. “You might recall that when I was nominated by President [Bill] Clinton, the vote was 96-3. It’s not that way anymore.”
President Donald Trump nominated Brett Kavanaugh to replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy, a move that many worry would shift the court decidedly to the right. Although some Republicans have expressed concern about Kavanaugh’s legal positions, most say they will support him.
Ginsburg doesn’t plan on going anywhere anytime soon. She said last week that she predicts having “at least five more years” on the bench.