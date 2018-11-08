POLITICS
11/08/2018 02:00 pm ET

Twitter Users Jokingly Offer To Donate Their Ribs To Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The 85-year-old Supreme Court Justice was hospitalized after fracturing three ribs.
headshot
By David Moye

Some Americans jokingly offered to make a supreme sacrifice for Ruth Bader Ginsburg after news broke that the 85-year-old Supreme Court Justice fractured three ribs after she fell in her office on Wednesday night.

Ginsburg was admitted to George Washington University Hospital on Thursday morning, according to a Supreme Court press release.

Some people didn’t want to stop with ribs.

By now, Ginsburg is doing pretty well for ribs, according to one person’s calculations.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Best Quotes
headshot
David Moye
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Twitter Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Twitter Users Jokingly Offer To Donate Their Ribs To Ruth Bader Ginsburg
CONVERSATIONS