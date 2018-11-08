Twitter Users Jokingly Offer To Donate Their Ribs To Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Some Americans jokingly offered to make a supreme sacrifice for Ruth Bader Ginsburg after news broke that the 85-year-old Supreme Court Justice fractured three ribs after she fell in her office on Wednesday night.
Ginsburg was admitted to George Washington University Hospital on Thursday morning, according to a Supreme Court press release.
Some people didn’t want to stop with ribs.
By now, Ginsburg is doing pretty well for ribs, according to one person’s calculations.
