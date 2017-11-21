'True Blood' Star Rutina Wesley Reveals Her Engagement To Girlfriend

“True Blood” star Rutina Wesley is altar bound.

The 38-year-old actress, who can currently be seen in the Oprah Winfrey Network drama “Queen Sugar,” revealed her engagement to her girlfriend, a New Orleans woman who goes by the name of Chef Shonda, in a series of heartfelt photos posted to Instagram on Sunday.

Instagram/Rutina Wesley

“Overthinking is the biggest cause of our unhappiness,” a quote at the start of the series reads. “Keep yourself occupied. Keep your mind off things that don’t help you.”

Wesley appeared to reference Shonda as “the light of my life” and the “fire of my loins” in the caption accompanying the post. The series concluded with a close-up of an engagement ring, seen below.

Instagram/Rutina Wesley

Wesley had been sharing photos of the pair on her Instagram for some time.

In a Nov. 12 photo, Wesley referred to Shonda as “the sunshine of my life.”

Though the Nov. 18 photo series are being touted as Wesley’s coming out, she did not use the terms “gay,” “lesbian” or “bisexual” in any of her posts. The actress was previously married to actor Jacob Fishel from 2005 until 2014.

Representatives for Wesley did not immediately respond to a request for comment.