Ryan Coogler Reportedly Set To Write And Direct 'Black Panther' Sequel

“Black Panther” filmmaker Ryan Coogler has reached an agreement to write and direct a sequel to the 2018 Marvel mega-blockbuster film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Black Panther” wasn’t just big with fans and at the box office. It achieved critical acclaim, landing a “certified fresh” 97 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The film, which starred a mostly black cast, also struck a cultural chord by redefining the merits of black-led films for mainstream audiences.

Coogler rose to prominence with his 2015 hit “Creed” featuring Micheal B. Jordan, who also stars in “Black Panther” as the villain Erik Killmonger.

Marvel and Disney have made no announcement on the filming or release date for the sequel, but sources told The Hollywood Reporter Coogler would write the film next year and begin filming in late 2019 or early 2020.

The film may still be a ways away, but fortunately there’s plenty to tide Marvel fans over between now and the “Black Panther” sequel.