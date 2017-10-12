Ryan Coogler Speaks Out Against Harvey Weinstein

Ryan Coogler, director of “Fruitvale Station” and the upcoming “Black Panther” movie, has released a statement condemning disgraced movie exec Harvey Weinstein.

Last week, it came out that Weinstein has a long and sordid history of sexual assault and rape allegations from female employees and actresses including Ashley Judd and Angelina Jolie.

Coogler, whose first film “Fruitvale Station” was distributed by The Weinstein Company, said that he is “disturbed and saddened” by the allegations in a statement obtained by Shadow and Act.

Read the statement in full below: