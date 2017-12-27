The hotly anticipated new series “Pose,” starring Evan Peters, Kate Mara and James Van Der Beek, is coming to television in 2018.

FX has ordered a full season of the ’80s-themed dance musical, which explores the “juxtaposition of several segments of life and society in New York: the rise of the luxury Trump-era universe, the downtown social and literary scene and the ball culture world,” according to a news release sent to HuffPost.

Much of the early buzz on “Pose,” which is scheduled to begin on FX next summer, has focused on its inclusivity. The show is slated to make TV history by featuring the largest cast of transgender actors in regular roles, as well as the largest recurring LGBTQ cast ever, for a scripted series.

Executive producer and co-creator Ryan Murphy (“Glee,” “American Horror Story”) said Wednesday he was “thrilled” to present the show, which he praised as “a game changer” about “the universal quest for identity, family and respect.”

“Along with being a dance musical and an affirming look at American life in the 1980s, I’m so proud that ‘Pose’ and FX has made history right from the beginning by featuring the most trans series regular actors ever in an American television production,” he said in a news release. “I can’t wait for people to see this incredibly talented, passionate cast.”

In November, Entertainment Weekly got an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at trans cast members Hailie Sahar, Indya Moore, Dominique Jackson, Angelica Ross and M.J. Rodriguez on set.

New to the cast is Charlayne Woodard, who replaces previously announced Tatiana Maslany in a “reconceived” role.

The show’s inclusive aims don’t end with its stars. Not only have transgender writers Janet Mock and Our Lady J been brought on board to create the “Pose” script with co-creator Steven Canals, but the series will also be mentoring transgender directors through Murphy’s Half Foundation.