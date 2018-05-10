Ryan Murphy To Donate All 'Pose' Profits To Trans, Queer Groups

FX’s “Pose” is generating lots of pre-release buzz for featuring television’s largest cast of trans actors in series regular roles and for the largest LGBTQ cast in a scripted series. Now, co-creator Ryan Murphy is taking an extra step to ensure that the show’s inclusive efforts extend beyond its diverse casting.

The writer-producer, whose credits include “Glee” and “American Horror Story,” has announced plans to donate all profits from the 1980s-themed dance musical to LGBTQ charitable organizations, especially transgender-focused groups.

He encouraged “Pose” fans to follow suit on Twitter Wednesday, noting that he’ll be highlighting a different queer organization on social media for the next 14 days.

I am donating 100 percent of my profits from my new FX show POSE towards trans and LGBTQ charitable organizations. These groups do amazing work and need our support. Every day for the next 14 days I will highlight a group I'm supporting, and encourage you to do the same! — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) May 9, 2018

The same day, Murphy announced his first contribution to the Sylvia Rivera Law Project, a New York-based legal organization that serves low-income people who identify as transgender, intersex and/or gender nonconforming.

The Sylvia Rivera Law Project. SRLP works to guarantee that all people are free to self-determine gender identity and expression, regardless of income or race, and without facing harassment, discrimination or violence. https://t.co/STLAmgRBOZ — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) May 9, 2018

“Pose” takes place in 1987; the series aims to “explore the juxtaposition of several segments of life and society in New York: the ball culture world, the rise of the luxury Trump-era universe and the downtown social and literary scene,” according to a news release.

Murphy, who directed two of the first season’s eight episodes, told Variety that working with transgender performers MJ Rodriguez, Indya Moore, Dominique Jackson, Hailie Sahar, and Angelica Ross inspired him to “put his money where his mouth is.”

“The thing that struck me in talking to so many of them was how much they’ve struggled, how under attack they feel, how many of them find it difficult getting healthcare and finding jobs,” he said. “I just decided I need to do more than just making a show for this community. I want to reach out and help.”