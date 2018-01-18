Ryan Reynolds Sure Knows How To Wish Betty White A Happy Birthday

Betty White recently presented Ryan Reynolds with a golden opportunity to be very Ryan Reynolds-y.
The former Golden Girl and multiple Emmy winner turned 96 on Wednesday, prompting Reynolds to post a very funny birthday tribute (that doubled as a promo for the upcoming “Deadpool 2”).
The picture features the 41-year-old actor in character as the voluble mercenary, holding a martini and a hot dog in a toast to a framed photo of White scarfing down her own frank.
“Happy Birthday to the one and only @bettymwhite! Cheers to another year of ’Tinis and Weenies!” wrote Reynolds, who co-starred with White in the 2009 film “The Proposal.”
Earlier this month, White, whose acting career has spanned more than three-quarters of a century, told Parade that loving vodka and hot dogs “probably in that order” is part of the reason she’s lived such a happy and healthy life.
She added that having a good attitude doesn’t hurt either.
“Enjoy life,” she told the magazine. “Accentuate the positive, not the negative. It sounds so trite, but a lot of people will pick out something to complain about, rather than say, ‘Hey, that was great!’ It’s not hard to find great stuff if you look.”
We’ll cheers to that!