Ryan Reynolds Sure Knows How To Wish Betty White A Happy Birthday

Betty White recently presented Ryan Reynolds with a golden opportunity to be very Ryan Reynolds-y.

The former Golden Girl and multiple Emmy winner turned 96 on Wednesday, prompting Reynolds to post a very funny birthday tribute (that doubled as a promo for the upcoming “Deadpool 2”).

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Jan 17, 2018 at 12:19pm PST

The picture features the 41-year-old actor in character as the voluble mercenary, holding a martini and a hot dog in a toast to a framed photo of White scarfing down her own frank.

“Happy Birthday to the one and only @bettymwhite! Cheers to another year of ’Tinis and Weenies!” wrote Reynolds, who co-starred with White in the 2009 film “The Proposal.”

Earlier this month, White, whose acting career has spanned more than three-quarters of a century, told Parade that loving vodka and hot dogs “probably in that order” is part of the reason she’s lived such a happy and healthy life.

She added that having a good attitude doesn’t hurt either.

“Enjoy life,” she told the magazine. “Accentuate the positive, not the negative. It sounds so trite, but a lot of people will pick out something to complain about, rather than say, ‘Hey, that was great!’ It’s not hard to find great stuff if you look.”