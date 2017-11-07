Ryan Reynolds Just Trolled Blake Lively So Hard

Ryan Reynolds had some fun with his wife, Blake Lively, after photos of the actress surfaced from the set of her new movie.

Over the weekend, paparazzi snapped pics of Lively in Dublin, Ireland, filming “The Rhythm Section,” in which she plays a woman seeking revenge after her family is killed in an orchestrated plane crash.

The outfit for the role is certainly different from Lively’s typically glamorous ensembles, and Reynolds didn’t miss the opportunity for a joke.

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Nov 6, 2017 at 2:27pm PST

Humor is certainly par for the course for the famous couple. Last month, Lively trolled Reynolds on his 41st birthday by posting an Instagram of another famous Ryan.

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Oct 23, 2017 at 3:25pm PDT

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Aug 25, 2017 at 8:20pm PDT

Lively has talked about her husband’s social media presence in the past, particularly his tweeting habits, saying that he does run some of his posts by her before sharing them with his millions of followers.

“He may as well work for the Enquirer,” she previously told Glamour. “When he says ‘my daughter,’ he’s never, ever talking about her. Everything is a completely made-up scenario. He’ll run them by me sometimes just to make me laugh. But oh, I’m so in love with him when he writes that stuff. I mean, I’m in love with him most of the time, but especially with that.”