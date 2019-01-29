Ryan Reynolds Roasts Chris Hemsworth's Vacation Photo

Actors who play superheroes can be such kidders.

Ryan Reynolds of “Deadpool” mocked a photo of “Thor” star Chris Hemsworth doing an apparent belly flop on a family vacation in Thailand.

“I can’t believe the water was only an inch deep,” Reynold commented on Hemsworth’s Instagram. “So sorry. Hope you’re recovering okay.”

It’s all in the Marvel family, so Hemsworth brought the hammer down with a response that was legend ― or at least contained the word legend: