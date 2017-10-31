Ryan Reynolds Finally Reveals How Deadpool Uses The Bathroom

Ryan Reynolds is here to reveal the gross reality of life as a superhero.
On Tuesday, a woman in Canada posed a question for the “Deadpool” star about the practicalities of wearing the character’s costume.
Monique Tamminga tweeted that her son would be wearing the iconic suit for Halloween, but she had “no idea” how he was supposed to use the bathroom.
“Any ideas Ryan?!!” Tamminga asked.
Reynolds replied in his character’s hilariously sardonic tone, for which he’s become famous:
Reynolds thankfully didn’t go into detail as to exactly how the suit also functions as a can.
But his response sparked plenty of speculation online, with many people suggesting that Spider-Man had suffered the same issue for years.
ALSO ON HUFFPOST
PHOTO GALLERY
BEFORE YOU GO
Celebrity Photos 2017
PHOTO GALLERY
Celebrity Photos 2017
CONVERSATIONS