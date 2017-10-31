Ryan Reynolds Finally Reveals How Deadpool Uses The Bathroom

Ryan Reynolds is here to reveal the gross reality of life as a superhero.

On Tuesday, a woman in Canada posed a question for the “Deadpool” star about the practicalities of wearing the character’s costume.

My son is ready for Halloween @VancityReynolds. No idea how he is supposed to use the washroom. Any tips Ryan?!! pic.twitter.com/2Z6rEAIvNE — monique tamminga (@LTnewshound) October 30, 2017

Monique Tamminga tweeted that her son would be wearing the iconic suit for Halloween, but she had “no idea” how he was supposed to use the bathroom.

“Any ideas Ryan?!!” Tamminga asked.

Reynolds replied in his character’s hilariously sardonic tone, for which he’s become famous:

Everybody knows the Deadpool suit is also a toilet. Get it together. https://t.co/WBZUGaLFWt — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 31, 2017

Reynolds thankfully didn’t go into detail as to exactly how the suit also functions as a can.

But his response sparked plenty of speculation online, with many people suggesting that Spider-Man had suffered the same issue for years.

Spiderman has the same problem pic.twitter.com/TnqW1JI19C — Paul Marsh 🇬🇧 (@pmarsh70) October 31, 2017

Spiderman hid this dirty secret for years. — Michael Wildman (@MichaelWildman7) October 31, 2017