Deadpool Won't Stop Trolling Disney-Fox Merger, Thanks To Ryan Reynolds

Deadpool is already up to no good in his new home.

The anti-hero is just one of many Marvel characters the Walt Disney Company will acquire when it buys 21st Century Fox’s film and television divisions, a deal that was announced Thursday morning.

A few hours later, Ryan Reynolds, who portrays the loudmouth mercenary in the movies, was already trolling Disney using the magic of Photoshop. The actor tweeted an image of Deadpool being escorted out of what seems to be a Disney amusement park with the caption: “Apparently you can’t actually blow the Matterhorn.”

Apparently you can’t actually blow the Matterhorn. pic.twitter.com/2bEAAcZrUv — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 14, 2017

Possible sexual innuendos aside, it seems Reynolds mixed up Disneyland and Disney World in his joke. Cinderella’s castle, which appears behind Deadpool in the image, is located at Disney World in Florida. But the Matterhorn is a bobsled ride at Disneyland in California (the castle in Anaheim is Sleeping Beauty’s).

Reynolds has been following the Disney-21st Century Fox merger and cracking sex jokes about it since reports began circulating last week.

“Time to uncork that explosive sexual tension between Deadpool and Mickey Mouse,” the actor tweeted on Dec. 6.

Time to uncork that explosive sexual tension between Deadpool and Mickey Mouse. https://t.co/iUEXofWpRu — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 6, 2017

Deadpool fans who are concerned the business deal could mean the anti-hero’s often inappropriate humor would be restrained for PG-13 audiences can breathe a sigh of relief. Disney’s CEO Bob Iger told The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday that it’s fine with keeping the franchise R-rated.