Try Not To Puke Watching Ryan Reynolds Drink A Truly Disgusting Cocktail

Ryan Reynolds went “all in” during a disgusting cocktail-drinking game on Monday’s broadcast of “The Tonight Show.”

The “Deadpool” star joined host Jimmy Fallon to play “Drinko,” in which each dropped two discs down a board that landed in cups containing revolting ingredients. The pair then downed the disgusting combination.

After the discs fell rather favorably for the pair, Reynolds decided to spice things up by pouring a bunch of the ingredients (including bone broth and clam juice) into the same cup.