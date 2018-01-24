Not Even Ryan Reynolds' Daughter Is Safe From His Twitter Trolling

Ryan Reynolds is one of the funniest people ― and parents ― on Twitter. The actor loves to use all 280 characters to roast fellow celebrities, his favorite co-workers and occasionally his wife, Blake Lively.
The actor and father of two decided to make his younger daughter, Ines, his Twitter target on Wednesday.
So, so dark. But despite his jokes, in real life, the actor often gushes about his two girls.
“They look alike,” Reynolds said of his daughters at a GQ event back in 2016. “You can see that she’s sort of a little mini version of our older girl. It’s great. It’s like an actually cohesive, working, functioning family. It’s amazing to see my older daughter taking care of my younger one. ‘The Lion King’ was right! The circle of life exists.”
It’s clear the two give him a lot of joy ― and a lot of fodder for his Twitter feed.
Check out some of our favorite parenting tweets from Reynolds below.