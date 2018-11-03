Ryan Reynolds Expertly Trolls Hugh Jackman With Spoof Political Attack Ad

Ryan Reynolds’ trolling days are far from over.

The “Deadpool” actor recently shared a video on Twitter featuring a fake political attack ad against fellow actor Hugh Jackman, adding to their history of hilarious online exchanges.

The video, “paid for by not Ryan Reynolds,” asks awards voters to consider “facts” about Jackman before they judge his performance in new movie “The Front Runner.”

How well do you really know @RealHughJackman? pic.twitter.com/cV0W7C4LE3 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 2, 2018

“Hugh Jackman isn’t his real name, it’s Hugh Michael Jackman,” the ad charged.

The faux attack ad then argued “The Wolverine” actor would deliver a “preachy liberal speech” at an awards ceremony, before suggesting another actor “from a bordering country” would be better suited for the honor ― Reynolds, of course.

But the “attack ad” was really promotion for his friend who plays Democratic politician Gary Hart in the new film, which hits select theaters on Election Day, Nov. 6.

Nonetheless, Jackman responded to Reynolds’ trolling with a video of his own.

The Australian actor shared an Instagram video showing him scoop his dog’s poop from a photo of Reynolds as Deadpool.