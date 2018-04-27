Ryan Reynolds As Deadpool Hilariously Ruins Hugh Jackman's Birthday Message

Hugh Jackman’s fake feud with fellow “X-Men” star Ryan Reynolds shows no signs of slowing down.
On Friday, a bathrobed Jackman tweeted video of himself attempting to record a birthday message for an unidentified person. But the Wolverine actor is hilariously interrupted by Reynolds, who viewers soon discover is lounging behind him on a bed ― wearing full Deadpool attire.
Check out the clip here:
Jackman, in a tweet now going viral, lightheartedly dubbed Reynolds “the least greatest showman.” People online approve:
The video also is prompting many people to ask the same question:
Deadline reports that Reynolds and Jackman recently got together to film an opening sequence for 20th Century Fox’s presentation at CinemaCon, so it’s likely the video was filmed then.
Reynolds ― who has a history of pulling pranks on Twitter ― has previously trolled Jackman on-screen, over a letter he wrote to his wife, and with this horrifying impersonation:
Jackman, meanwhile, shared this amusing video when Reynolds was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame:
It’s all in good fun, evidenced by Reynolds once calling his acting counterpart “one of the best human beings.”
Aww, #FriendGoals.