Do not mess with the King of Twitter.

Just days after Ryan Reynolds made fun of rumors that he and wife, actress Blake Lively, were experiencing relationship problems, the actor defended his marriage once again.

On Thursday, the “Deadpool” star responded to the following tweet from Yahoo Entertainment, which had a photo of him, Lively and his mom attending the premiere of “A Quiet Place” on Monday:

Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) joins Blake Lively and his mom on red carpet after shutting down split rumors https://t.co/ev5woUQ2eZ pic.twitter.com/oG9MeF3hII — Yahoo Entertainment (@YahooEnt) April 3, 2018

Reynolds, who could easily teach a class in the art of the perfect clapback, fired back:

We’re never splitting. She’ll always be my mom. No matter how much jazz-cabbage she smokes with her rollerblading friends. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 4, 2018