04/04/2018 07:13 pm ET

Ryan Reynolds Jokes About Divorce Rumors — Again — With Help From His Mom

"We’re never splitting."
Blake Lively, Tammy Reynolds and Ryan Reynolds attend the premiere for 'A Quiet Place' in New York City.

Do not mess with the King of Twitter.

Just days after Ryan Reynolds made fun of rumors that he and wife, actress Blake Lively, were experiencing relationship problems, the actor defended his marriage once again.

On Thursday, the “Deadpool” star responded to the following tweet from Yahoo Entertainment, which had a photo of him, Lively and his mom attending the premiere of “A Quiet Place” on Monday:

Reynolds, who could easily teach a class in the art of the perfect clapback, fired back:

There you have it, folks, straight from the source: Reynolds and his mom will never go up in (jazz cabbage) smoke.

