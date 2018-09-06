Ryan Reynolds Started A Twitter Beef With Paddington Bear And All Hell Broke Loose

Has actor Ryan Reynolds taken his Twitter banter too far?

The “Deadpool” star is famous for his acerbic social media posts, using witty clap backs to mock those in his path. No one appears off limits, including wife Blake Lively, brother Jeff, and his young daughter.

But on Wednesday, Reynolds risked his Twitter comeback crown by sparking a beef with a fictional character beloved by children and adults around the world.

Yes, Reynolds went there by warning the adorable, marmalade-loving, friendly Paddington Bear from Peru to “watch your fucking back.”

So honored by all the @peopleschoice noms. Hope you vote for Deadpool 2 and feel free to write us in for best Family Film. Because watch your fucking back, Paddington. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 5, 2018

How. Could. He?

Seriously?

“Deadpool 2” is nominated in the Best Movie and Best Action Movie categories at the 2018 E! People’s Choice Awards. Reynolds is nominated for Best Male Movie Star and Best Action Movie Star.

“Paddington 2,” meanwhile, is up for the Best Family Film award ― which Reynolds appeared to be faux outraged by.

Paddington’s official Twitter account fired back in the only way the character knows how:

British actor Hugh Bonneville, who portrays Paddington’s foster father Henry Brown in the movie franchise, got involved in the feud:

As did hundreds of other tweeters, with many taking Paddington’s side:

This tweet was going so well until the last sentence. Don’t be disrespecting the Bear, Reynolds. — SG (@sharonGOONer) September 5, 2018

hahaha leave Paddington alone! — Pilar Prada (@smokycoral) September 5, 2018

I’ll be honest Ryan, you’re movies are some of my favourite ...... but you ever talk that about the legend that is Paddington Bear again and we’re going to rumble ! pic.twitter.com/Hbwludtq4b — Sean Pegg (Smithy) (@Smithalar) September 5, 2018

Paddington can take you any day of the week pal. Hard stares all round. — Dave Munro (@ThadrinBB) September 5, 2018

Don't underestimate Paddington. I suggested he try a different hat once, and I still walk with a limp... I mean I fell! — Intertubes9000 (@Intertubes9000) September 5, 2018