Ryan Reynolds Is Still The Champion When It Comes To Responding To Fans

“Deadpool 2” hit theaters in May and to date has grossed $690 million worldwide. With that monstrous success, you would think it might all go to actor Ryan Reynolds’ head. And it clearly has, but at least he still makes time to interact with his fans.
On Monday he replied to fans tweets about “Deadpool 2” in a way that we’ll all refer to in the future as Ryan Reynolds style.
But Reynolds isn’t all jokes. He took the time on Father’s Day to talk about the joys of being a dad. Well ... OK, still with jokes.