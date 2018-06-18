ENTERTAINMENT
06/18/2018 01:26 pm ET

Ryan Reynolds Is Still The Champion When It Comes To Responding To Fans

“Deadpool 2” crushed it in theaters, and the actor hasn’t forgotten the fans who made it happen.
headshot
By Andy McDonald
Ryan Reynolds hasn&rsquo;t let being a big star keep him from tweeting the little people.
Deadpool
Ryan Reynolds hasn’t let being a big star keep him from tweeting the little people.

“Deadpool 2” hit theaters in May and to date has grossed $690 million worldwide. With that monstrous success, you would think it might all go to actor Ryan Reynolds’ head. And it clearly has, but at least he still makes time to interact with his fans.

On Monday he replied to fans tweets about “Deadpool 2” in a way that we’ll all refer to in the future as Ryan Reynolds style.

But Reynolds isn’t all jokes. He took the time on Father’s Day to talk about the joys of being a dad. Well ... OK, still with jokes.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Andy McDonald
Writer, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Celebrities Ryan Reynolds Deadpool 2
Ryan Reynolds Is Still The Champion When It Comes To Responding To Fans
CONVERSATIONS