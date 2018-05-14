Ryan Reynolds Went On A South Korean Singing Show Disguised As A Unicorn

Well, this is truly magical.

Over the weekend, Ryan Reynolds was in South Korea on a press tour for “Deadpool 2” and decided to make a surprise appearance on a Korean singing competition called “King of Mask Singer.” During the show, two singers battle it out in full disguise so that “only the pure vocal talents shine through.”

Reynolds cloaked his identity with the help of a unicorn mask and a glittery rainbow cape.

MBCentertainment

He also decided to belt out “Tomorrow” from the musical “Annie.” Believe it or not, the 41-year-old has a pretty decent voice.

In a second equally surreal clip, Reynolds reveals himself, causing the audience and judges go bonkers.

After his unveiling, Reynolds apologized for this performance (“I’m so sorry about that song”) and then shouts out, “Donald Trump? DONALD TRUMP?” after a judge admits that he thought the president was the disguised performer and not Reynolds.

People on Twitter absolutely loved the actor’s appearance on the show.

Ryan Reynolds went on King of Masked Singer and sang Tomorrow from Annie while in the persona of Unicorn.



I am cackling and baffled and kind of impressed but mostly baffled. — You did so well, Jonghyun (@jinkiseok) May 13, 2018

LMFAO! I knew Ryan Reynolds was in Korea doing press and stuff for Deadpool 2 but the fact that he went on King of Masked Singer is the most random, yet hilarious thing ever. — Rozay (@Nicky_Rozayy) May 13, 2018

I think ryan reynolds being on king of masked singer is one of the best things to come out of 2018 so far — sky the terrible pikachu (@thiccjung) May 13, 2018