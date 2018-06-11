Ryan Gosling Soars As Neil Armstrong In 'First Man' Trailer

“First Man” just took one giant step for movie-kind, posting its first trailer of the drama about Neil Armstrong’s walk on the moon.

Ryan Gosling plays the history-making astronaut who faces mounting risks both on the ground and up in space.

“This isn’t just another trip, Neil,” Claire Foy’s Janet Armstrong says. “You’re not just going to work.”

Even his son asks: “Do you think you’re coming back?”

The preview highlights some of the hazards that perhaps had NASA asking itself the same question. Universal said the biography-adapted story, which reunites “La-La Land” director Damien Chazelle and Gosling, covers 1961-69, so expect more than space drama.