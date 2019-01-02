Ryan Zinke's Farewell Letter To Trump Gets Brutally Mocked On Twitter

Ryan Zinke’s farewell letter to the Trump administration has a lot of people seeing red.
The outgoing secretary of the interior posted a copy of the letter on Twitter Wednesday, and it looks like he wrote it with what Twitter user Splinter suspects was “a Crayola washable marker.”
But the biggest fault critics found with the note was even more egregious: Zinke literally wrote out “@ Interior Secretary.”
Not suprisingly, people on Twitter found plenty of reasons to mock Zinke, who was facing numerous investigations into his conduct and policy decisions before being forced out earlier this month.
Spoiler alert: It got brutal.
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Photoshopped Pics Of Trump Cabinet Members Crying Are Oddly Satisfying