Trump Administration Scraps Proposal To Sell Land Cut From Utah Monument

The Trump administration has scrapped its proposal to pawn off more than 1,600 acres of federal land that until recently were protected as part of Utah’s Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, the Salt Lake Tribune reported Friday.

The recommendation by the Bureau of Land Management ― first reported by HuffPost ― called for the “disposal” of 16 parcels of federal land, including a 120-acre chunk adjacent to land owned by Utah state Rep. Mike Noel (R), a staunch opponent of the Clinton-era monument.

“The secretary did not see the proposal before it went out and was not happy about it,” a senior Interior Department official reportedly told the Tribune, referring to Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke.

The 16 parcels identified for possible sale or transfer are among the more than 850,000 acres that President Donald Trump stripped from Grand Staircase-Escalante late last year.

Zinke has said repeatedly that he would not sell or transfer federal lands.