Twitter Users Hurl The Holly After Trump Is Hailed For Bringing ‘Christmas Back’

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke saluted President Donald Trump on Wednesday night as “the man who brought Christmas back to America.”
That had Twitter users wondering: Just where did Christmas go?
Zinke’s introduction was actually recycled; he made a remarkably similar comment at last year’s tree-lighting ceremony, calling Trump “the man who brought ‘Merry Christmas!’ back to our nation’s capital.”
Neither Christmas nor “Merry Christmas” have ever left.
Yet it has been a talking point for Trump since early in the campaign and one he has mentioned repeatedly ― and often randomly, including in July ― even as president.
Here is some of the reaction to Trump being hailed for saving a holiday that was never in peril:
