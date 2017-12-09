Ryan Zinke Dismisses Reports On His Use Of Helicopters As ‘Fabricated’

In September, it was revealed that the former Montana congressman and several staffers had chartered an oil company plane for a flight from Las Vegas to Montana in June, costing taxpayers $12,375. The Washington Post reported that the flight followed a “motivational speech” Zinke had delivered to the Vegas Golden Knights, the city’s new National Hockey League team. Zinke has since acknowledged using what many consider to be private luxury planes on three separate occasions. This includes the trip to Montana, a bipartisan congressional delegation to the Arctic Circle led by Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and a visit to the U.S. Virgin Islands for the 100th anniversary of the transition of power from Denmark.

In an advisory letter to the agency’s deputy secretary last month, the government watchdog group said Zinke has failed to keep proper travel records since taking over the department in March. The probe into his use of private planes “has been delayed by absent, or incomplete documentation for several pertinent trips,” Deputy Inspector General Mary Kendall wrote.

Deputy Secretary David Bernhardt pointed the finger at the Obama administration for any poor record keeping. “When I arrived at the Department in August 2017, it was clear to me that the Secretary and I inherited an organizational and operational mess from the previous Administration,” he wrote in a response letter.

Zinke is one of several Trump administration officials who have come under fire over their use of private or military aircraft for government business.