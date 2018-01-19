Florida Waters Could Still Be Leased For Oil Drilling, Despite Ryan Zinke’s Tweet

In a Twitter post that same day, Zinke referenced Scott — who continues to deny the science behind climate change and has long supported drilling in and around Florida — in declaring that “local voices matter.”

Many wondered if the announcement about Florida was a political stunt to help get Scott elected to the Senate this year. The governor is expected to challenge Sen. Bill Nelson (D-Fla.), a longtime opponent of offshore drilling.

Rep. Raúl Grijalva (D-Ariz.), the ranking member of the Natural Resources Committee, blasted the administration following Cruickshank’s contradictory remarks.

“Our nation’s oceans and coastlines are being managed by an out-of-control administration with incompetent top leadership,” Grijalva said in a statement. “Secretary Zinke’s tweet either represents official policy, in which case he’ll lose in court, or it doesn’t, in which case he shouldn’t have announced it in the first place. Both options are deeply embarrassing for this administration and unacceptable to the American people who demand better environmental stewardship.”