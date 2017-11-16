Interior Secretary Failed To Keep Proper Travel Records, Watchdog Group Says

WASHINGTON — A government watchdog group says Ryan Zinke has failed to keep proper travel records since taking over the Department of the Interior in March, The Washington Post reports.

In an advisory letter from the Interior’s Office of the Inspector General to the secretary’s office Wednesday, Deputy Inspector General Mary Kendall said her office’s probe into Zinke’s use of private planes “has been delayed by absent, or incomplete documentation for several pertinent trips.” The letter was uploaded by

“We have found the documentation and adherence to Departmental travel policies deficient and without proper management oversight and accountability,” she wrote.

Kendall added that Interior employees have cooperated with the investigation.

In September, it was revealed that the former Montana congressman and several staffers had chartered an oil company plane for a flight from Las Vegas to Montana in June, costing taxpayers $12,375. The Washington Post reported that the flight followed a “motivational speech” Zinke gave to the Vegas Golden Knights, the city’s new National Hockey League team. Zinke later acknowledged his use of a private plane on three separate occasions, including a bipartisan congressional delegation to the Arctic Circle led by Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and a visit to the U.S. Virgin Islands for the 100th anniversary of the transition of power from Denmark.

During an energy speech at the conservative Heritage Foundation, Zinke shrugged off the controversy as “a little BS.” He said all of his travel aboard private flights occurred “only after it was determined by multiple career professionals at the department that no commercial options existed to meet the promulgated schedule.”

“Every time I travel, I submit the travel plan to the ethics department that evaluates it line-by-line to make sure that I am above the law,” he said. (A spokesperson for Interior later clarified to HuffPost that Zinke had meant “within the law.”) “And I follow the law.”