Man Refuses To Sit Next Elderly Black Woman On Ryanair Flight To London

David Lawrence/Facebook In the video, the white man berates the elderly black woman sitting one seat away from him.

Scores of people declared a boycott against Ryanair, a Dublin-based budget airline, over the weekend after video of an apparently racist confrontation on a recent flight surfaced on the internet.

David Lawrence, a U.K. resident, told HuffPost he filmed the video on Oct. 18 before a Ryanair flight FR9015, an afternoon flight, from Barcelona to the Stansted Airport in London.

The video shows a white man yelling because he doesn’t want to sit next to an elderly black woman. Another woman who appears to be the elderly woman’s daughter scolded the man for yelling at the woman and asked him to “give her a chance!”

A male flight attendant tried to diffuse the situation and asked the woman if she wanted to sit somewhere else, to which she initially refused.

As the confrontation continued, the man called his seatmate an “ugly black bastard” and yelled, “Don’t talk to me in a foreign language, you stupid ugly cow!”

He also threatened the woman with violence: “I’ll tell you this,” the man told her. “If you don’t go to another seat, I’ll put you into another seat.”

The woman eventually asked if she could go to her daughter.

Lawrence posted the video to his Facebook page an hour after the confrontation. It has since been viewed 1 million times.

Ryanair did not return HuffPost’s requests for comment.

Many people have criticized the flight staff for not kicking the man off the flight and for allowing the woman to move seats instead of him.

Several members of British Parliament and Scottish Parliament have called on Ryanair to report the man to the police for his verbally abusive behavior.

“He should have been removed from the flight and handed over to the police,” MP Karl Turner tweeted. “We assume the aircraft was in the UK. If it was, he definitely committed criminal offenses.”

He should have been removed from the flight and handed over to the police. We assume the aircraft was in the UK. If it was, he definitely committed criminal offences. I fully expect @Ryanair to confirm the situation if In fact it was their flight? https://t.co/ORfww9ZiPg — Karl Turner MP (@KarlTurnerMP) October 21, 2018

Dear @Ryanair,

Is this actually one of your flights?If so, what have you done about reporting the racially abusive passenger to the Police?

Regards,

KT https://t.co/qF3yMoytoF — Karl Turner MP (@KarlTurnerMP) October 20, 2018

This really is appalling @Ryanair . You will know the identity of the man and the level of training given to your staff! https://t.co/DyMleXQ0vD — Stuart McMillan MSP (@StuMcMillanSNP) October 21, 2018

Where are all these racists morons coming from? It’s like they’ve appeared from a hole in the ground since the Brexit vote. Come on let’s get this disgusting man found and action taken against him. — James Dornan SNP (@glasgowcathcart) October 20, 2018

Just watched the shocking footage on a @Ryanair aircraft, utterly disgusting. Racist male passenger should have been put off flight before it departed. Flight attendant incapable of responding appropriately. However well done to passenger with black t-shirt that intervened #hero — Margaret Ferrier SNP (@MargaretFerrier) October 20, 2018

Ryanair, headquartered in Ireland, has not issued any official response to the video.

Lawrence told HuffPost that neither the pilot nor the flight attendants asked the man to switch seats or leave the flight after the incident occurred.

“I spoke to the pilot at the end of the flight,” Lawrence said. “He suggested that we make a formal complaint to Ryanair.”

The budget airline has earned a reputation for being a business that offers only the bare minimum service, charging customers more for basic services, including printing out their boarding passes and group seating.