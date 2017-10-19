Ryoji Ikeda: Test Pattern [N°12] at Store Studios, London

Japanese artist, composer Ryoji Ikeda has created a new, immersive audio-visual artwork at Store Studios, 180 The Strand in London this October. Titled “test pattern [N°12]”, the piece is the latest iteration of Ryoji Ikeda’s test pattern project. Ikeda started the project in 2006. In “test pattern”, the artist converts data (from music, sound, photo and video) into monochrome binary patterns that are generated in real-time and envelop the viewer in a disorientating, highly-charged kinetic environment.
With his work, Ryoji Ikeda bridges the worlds of art and music and challenges fundamental preconceptions of both through the intensity of his installations.
For more videos on contemporary art, design and architecture, visit VernissageTV.
