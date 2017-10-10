Ryver CEO Spills The Beans On How To Dominate Your Industry

Pat Sullivan has been building software for over 30 years. Along the way, he was named one of the “80 Most Influential People in Sales and Marketing History” along side Henry Ford, Walt Disney, Jack Welch and Bill Gates by Sales and Marketing Management. He was also twice named Ernst & Young “Entrepreneur of the Year” for both ACT! and SalesLogix software. Pat is the current CEO of Ryver — a world class app that’s changing the way teams communicate.

Pat sat down with i am a brand® CEO, Jamilah Corbitt, to spill the beans on how to grow a profitable company and dominate your niche.

Here are the biggest takeaways from the conversation.

Be Persistent

Building a business doesn’t happen overnight. It usually takes years to become an overnight success. Just continue being relentless in building the best possible product or service for your customers. Unlike the movie Field of Dreams, just because you build it, doesn’t mean they will come.

Intentionally Stir The Pot

Don’t be afraid to directly challenge your competition. When Ryver pivoted to focus on its communication module, the company devised a marketing strategy that targeted its biggest competitor, Slack. The campaign generated massive amounts of buzz that resulted in a significant increase of click-throughs and signups. “You have to get people’s attention,” mentions Sullivan. “I picked a fight with a giant.”

Listen to Your Customers

Always pay attention to your customers and how they’re responding to your product. Ryver pivoted from a suite of products to focus solely on its communications module, because that’s what customers wanted the most. To survive as a startup, you have to pay attention to customer feedback.

Embrace The Pivot

Sometimes it’s necessary to switch gears in order to survive and then thrive. Don’t be afraid to let go of what’s not working, and double down on your strengths.

Watch the conversation between Pat and Jamilah in its entirety below.