Sabrina Kirkland: “When you know your value, no one can diminish your worth.”

A native of Miami, Florida; Sabrina moved to Orlando, Florida in 2000 where she worked for ten years with the Orlando Police Department. In her roles within OPD, Sabrina worked as a Teletype Operator, Executive Assistant to the West Patrol Unit, Property Theft Unit and Sex Crimes and Crimes Against Children Unit, and was a member of the Child Abduction Response Team (C.A.R.T).

We are spotlighting Sabrina’s book, My Private Space Boo “My Private Space,” which tells the story of a young girl facing the issue of molestation and the courage to not keep silent.

When asked why she wrote the book, Sabrina replied, "It started out as a poem that I wrote back in 2005 about me and how I wished my story would have ended.” The book is about a little girl by the name of Mary Elizabeth, but you can call me M.E. Sabrina said, “I wrote "My Private Space" to let our children know that they have a voice and we are listening.”

Sabrina’s completion of her first Book…”My Private Space Book,” opening her business, “My Name is M.E.,LLC, “ and starting her Non-profit “Seedlife Foundation, Inc.” is a proud achievement for her.

Mary Elizabeth’s story is about me and how my abuse started at the age of 8.” The person that abused me started out by saying, "You are my favorite little girl." "Let me show you how special you are." “Let me show you how I love my favorite little girl.” "This is our secret OK?” “You have to promise not to tell anyone because if you do, the police will take you away and your mom will be sad." Unfortunately, my story did not end the way Mary Elizabeth's did. My abuse lasted for eight years. I had a voice, but no one heard me. I had a voice, but no one believed me.

You can find Sabrina at:

FB: @myprivatespacebook

@mynamismellc

@seedlifefoundation

Twitter: My_PrivateSpace

Website: