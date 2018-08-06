Sacha Baron Cohen Trolls Joe Arpaio Into Saying He'd Take A Blow Job From Trump

Baron Cohen’s new show, “Who Is America?” features the actor interviewing notable people while in disguise, often getting them to say and do absurd things. In this case, Baron Cohen was in the guise of a supposed Finnish “unboxing” celebrity named OMGWhizzBoyOMG, who spoke to Arpaio about his “hand jobs,” but used the term as if it referred to actual employment.

“My first job was a hand job from my mother and it was newspapers,” Baron Cohen said.

That chat about “hand jobs” lead to his question about another kind of job.

“If Donald Trump calls you up after this and says, ‘Sheriff Joe, I want to offer you an amazing blow job,’ would you say yes?” Baron Cohen asked.

“I may have to say yes,” Arpaio replied:

Arpaio admitted last month that Baron Cohen had duped him, and complained to the Arizona Republic about the sexual content of the interview.

“I started to get a little angry, a little sad, but I went through it,” he said.

The segment also featured a number of other bizarre moments that have defined the new show, such as Arpaio arguing about gun control with a tiny plastic doughnut:

Oh, just Sheriff Joe Arpaio passionately explaining guns to a one-inch donut toy before discussing Trump and golden showers. #WhoIsAmerica never disappoints. pic.twitter.com/dvuvuBW3CC — Adam Best (@adamcbest) August 6, 2018

At another point, Arpaio looked on quietly as Baron Cohen spoke gibberish:

Baron Cohen also asked if Trump could give him a golden shower. However, leading up to the question, Baron Cohen talked about the president’s wealth and the implication was more bathroom fixtures than pee tapes: