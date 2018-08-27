Sacha Baron Cohen Tries To Goad 'Lady Killer' O.J. Simpson To Confess

Sacha Baron Cohen saved pranking one of the most notorious public figures for last, interviewing O.J. Simpson on Sunday’s final episode of “Who Is America?”

Baron Cohen awkwardly tried to extract a murder confession from Simpson, the Pro Football Hall of Famer who in 1994 was charged with killing his ex-wife, Nicole Brown, and her friend, Ron Goldman, but was later acquitted.

Disguised as his Italian character Gio Monaldo, Baron Cohen tried to explain to his character’s girlfriend who Simpson is by recalling his sports and movie career. Only when Monaldo makes repeated stabbing gestures does she comprehend. “She knows that,” Simpson said. “Oh geez.”

Baron Cohen, as Monaldo, confided to Simpson that he sometimes wants to kill his girlfriend and has imagined accidents like a bungee jump gone bad to make it happen. He also tells Simpson they’re both “lady killers,” which he said translates into “somebody who murders women.” The ex-Buffalo Bill responded laughing while saying, “I didn’t kill nobody.”

Monaldo appeared to sympathize with Simpson’s infamy in the eyes of the press, saying: “You’re not O.J. the touchdown. You’re not O.J. the movie star. You kill two silly people and suddenly you’re O.J. the murderer.”

The interview with Sarah Palin that prompted the former vice presidential candidate to call Baron Cohen “evil” and “sick” did not air ― but the Simpson chat scored plenty of points for uncomfortable humor.

