Sacha Baron Cohen Trolls Sarah Palin With Cheeky Golden Globes Request

Sacha Baron Cohen risked reigniting his feud with former GOP vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin after he cheekily asked her to be his date at the Golden Globes 2019 awards ceremony.

Palin slammed the British comedian’s “evil, exploitive, sick ‘humor’” in July after he conducted an interview with her, while in disguise, for his satirical Showtime series “Who Is America?”

The segment with the former Alaska governor never actually aired, but credits for the final episode mockingly listed her as “Special Publicity Consultant” because of the media coverage the show garnered from her criticism.

On Thursday, Baron Cohen couldn’t resist poking fun at Palin again after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association nominated him for “Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy.”

“This show was a labour of love for over two years,” he said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly.

“It is a shame they overlooked the amazing performances by the rest of the cast, particularly Dick Cheney and Roy Moore,” Baron Cohen jokingly added. “Meanwhile Ms. Palin, despite being cut from the show, I hope you will accept my invitation to be my date for the ceremony.”

Those duped by Baron Cohen for the show included disgraced former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio, failed GOP U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore, former Georgia state Rep. Jason Spencer (R) and former Vice President Dick Cheney.