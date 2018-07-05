'Borat' Creator Sacha Baron Cohen Trolls Trump With Independence Day Warning

Is Sacha Baron Cohen working on a film about President Donald Trump?

The man behind “Borat” and “Da Ali G Show” released a clip on Twitter on Wednesday that implies the president is the subject of his next project.

The clips, which features old footage of Trump slamming Baron Cohen, doesn’t reveal much.

“This third-rate character named Sacha Baron Cohen, I only wish he that would’ve been punched in the face so many times right now, he’d be in a hospital,” Trump says in the clip.

A message from your President @realDonaldTrump on Independence Day pic.twitter.com/O2PwZqO0cs — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) July 4, 2018

The footage is a slightly doctored version of a video Trump posted in in 2012, after Baron Cohen ― in character as General Admiral Aladeen from “The Dictator” ― dumped an urn of what appeared to be ashes on Ryan Seacrest at a red carpet event for the Oscars.

Trump also tweeted about the event, calling Baron Cohen “a moron who should have been pummeled.”

As Trump speaks in the clip posted by the actor, a number of messages appear on the screen including, “He’s back as you’ve never seen him before.”

When Trump urges Baron Cohen to “go to school, learn about being funny,” messages on the screen warn that “Sacha graduates soon.”

Then, it switches to a Trump University logo.

No other details have been released, so it’s not yet known if Baron Cohen has something in the works or if he’s just trolling the president.

Trump was one of the unwitting targets of “Da Ali G” show in a 2003 episode in which Baron Cohen’s character tried to pitch him on a product called ice cream gloves.

Trump walked out when he realized it was a prank.

I never fall for scams. I am the only person who immediately walked out of my ‘Ali G’ interview — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2012

However, Baron Cohen told James Corden in 2016 that Trump was with him for 7 minutes.

“Is that a long time for an Ali G interview?” Corden asked.

“Yes,” Baron Cohen said. “Quite a long time.”