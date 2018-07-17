Sacha Baron Cohen's New TV Show Rattles This 2018 Race

He shot back after the footage became public this week, saying he was a victim of fraud.

“At no time did I endorse training toddlers in handling guns. Nor was the idea even presented to me directly. If it had been, I would have rejected it,” said Rohrabacher, a 15-term lawmaker. “I love good satire, but good satire must reveal some basis in truth. This was fraud, a sick fraud at that, and its intention was to deceive the American people for political purposes.”

Other politicians joined Rohrabacher in denouncing Cohen and the Showtime network, including Sarah Palin and Roy Moore.

“[Rohrabacher] can try to walk back his comments or call them fake news, but that’s just a sad, cynical move straight out of the tired, politics-as-usual playbook,” Rouda said in his statement. “I am fighting to protect children from gun violence, not put them in crosshairs.”

Rohrabacher, a pro-Russia voice in the House from Southern California, is considered one of Congress’ most vulnerable Republicans in the 2018 midterms. A Monmouth poll released Tuesday shows him closely trailing Rouda.