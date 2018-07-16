Sacha Baron Cohen's Show Invokes Trump Lawyer's Spousal Rape Defense

From there, Cohen’s character steers the conversation to women, saying, “Women need a gun.”

“My wife, she have a gun, and she shot me once. I mean, what can I do? I get horny in the middle of the night. But it’s not rape if it’s your wife,” says Cohen, leaning over to shake Pratt’s hand in the same breath.

Pratt laughs at the remark and returns the handshake, saying: “That probably won’t be on the video we send to The Hill.”

Cohen’s statement, as the character Morad, is patently wrong. Spousal rape is, in fact, rape. The statement also uses nearly the same words as those used by President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, against claims that Trump raped his first wife.