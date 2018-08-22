Sacred Riana's Weird 'America's Got Talent' Magic Act Is Beyond WTF

The Sacred Riana continued to weird out “America’s Got Talent” on Tuesday.

Mixing horror movie themes and voodoo-doll trickery all while getting under Mel B’s skin, the magician played with fire in the quarterfinals.

The bizarre performance abruptly cut to a commercial as she scaled a wall, devil-possessed style, but GoldDerby.com caught the panelists’ reactions:

“You’re brilliant,” Simon Cowell said. “I hope I see you in the final.”

Howie Mandel added: “You know, last night I went to see one of the funniest movies I’ve seen in a long time, ‘Crazy Rich Asians.’ And today I feel like I’m in the middle of ‘Really Scary Asians.’ ... You seem magical. You don’t seem happy.”

“Yeah,” Mel B chimed in.

“I did think that this was a great performance,” Heidi Klum said. “I just wish there was a little bit more wow to the actual magic.”