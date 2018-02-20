Sade To Release First Song Since 2010 For Ava DuVernay's 'A Wrinkle In Time'

Cherish the day: Director Ava DuVernay announced Tuesday that Sade has a song on the soundtrack for her upcoming film “A Wrinkle in Time.”

The soft-rock singer has taken many hiatuses throughout her illustrious career, and she hasn’t released a song or an album since 2010’s critically acclaimed “Soldier of Love.” Her song on the “Wrinkle in Time” soundtrack is called “Flower of the Universe,” according to DuVernay.

Considering Sade’s most recent stretch out of the limelight and the fact that she rarely grants interviews, DuVernay’s tweet about Sade’s involvement in the soundtrack is even more heartwarming.

“I never thought she’d say yes, but asked anyway. She was kind + giving. A goddess,” DuVernay wrote.

I never thought she’d say yes, but asked anyway. She was kind + giving. A goddess. We began a journey together that I’ll never forget. Proud to announce that Sade has created an original song for WRINKLE IN TIME. It’s entitled “Flower of the Universe.” And it’s a dream come true. pic.twitter.com/FdXrZ1MFMO — Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 20, 2018

Sade seems perfectly matched to DuVernay’s film, which the director described to Essence as “a love letter” to black women and girls.

Folks on Twitter were over the moon about Tuesday’s news:

ava getting sade to sing on the 'wrinkle' soundtrack is the shoot your shot goal of 2018. i stan. — Bim Adewunmi (@bimadew) February 20, 2018

How beautiful of Sade to momentarily leave the astral plane to grace us with new music. — Wakanda Sykes (@solglo) February 20, 2018

We are not worthy. Ava has given us new Sade music in 2018. Look at God in action. https://t.co/GUQRKJux21 — Congolesa “Fire @Jack” Rice (@judeinlondon2) February 20, 2018

'Sade returns with new song' pic.twitter.com/sasKKkvFnA — trapper meat treat [3] (@INSlDEDAD) February 20, 2018

I. CANT. BREATHE.



One of my faves that I grew up listening to singing a song for the movie that’s based off of the book that got me into reading.

Best news ever https://t.co/LIhkfEqsoO — Selena (@Selena_ninaa) February 20, 2018

2018 is a renaissance. https://t.co/ymjrHkFlcc — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) February 20, 2018

Sade created an original song for "A Wrinkle In Time." Sade, y'all. pic.twitter.com/RSSlN3fTvW — Morgan Jerkins (@MorganJerkins) February 20, 2018

We are not worthy! 🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/fLqjU3qz7d — Jamilah Lemieux (@JamilahLemieux) February 20, 2018

New Sade on the way. Cherish the day. https://t.co/l20Pvb7I2v — Bradley Stern (@MuuMuse) February 20, 2018

DuVernay noted on Twitter that the soundtrack will also include Chloe x Halle, Demi Lovato, Sia, and Kehlani.

WRINKLE IN TIME was made w/ love for young people. To share ideas about being a light in this often dark world. The new song “Warrior” by the phenoms @chloexhalle often makes me cry - with joy for the future. They are wonderful young women who help me hope. Thank you, ladies! pic.twitter.com/IZMyL0oEnQ — Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 20, 2018

My hope was to gather dynamic women artists to craft a majestic soundtrack for Meg’s journey. Demi, thank you for “I BELIEVE.” With our brother, @djkhaled, you made magic. https://t.co/JyUYg1CMZ2 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 20, 2018

Happy to share that WRINKLE IN TIME’s soundtrack also includes original music by none other than Sia. I remember being blown away by her SPEAKING VOICE ON THE PHONE. So when she shared the song she wrote for Meg, I was spellbound. It’s called “Magic.” And it is. Thank you, @Sia. pic.twitter.com/PioLASDipQ — Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 20, 2018

Last but not least, I am in love with the music of a young woman hailing from Oakland. Her vibe. Her voice. Her vision for herself. It’s all beautiful. Kehlani’s original song “Let Me Live” is the first heard while watching WRINKLE IN TIME. It’s all about Meg’s inner life. A gem. pic.twitter.com/Slc3yuIyWQ — Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 20, 2018