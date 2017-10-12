Sade's Publisher: A Memoir. Reviewed by John Galbraith Simmons

Jean-Jacques Pauvert (1926 - 2014), the French publisher, dared to publish the works of the Marquis de Sade and the erotic novel, Story of O. Pauvert defied French censors, risked jail and fines, thus giving us the freedom to read what governments forbade.

Sade’s Publisher: A Memoir

By Jean-Jacques Pauvert

Paris Writers Press: 2016. Recipient of CNL Translation Award from the French Ministry of Culture.

Published in French by Édition Viviane Hamy, 2005.

“I like it, I’ll publish it. Perhaps we’ll go to prison; we’ll see.” — Jean-Jacques Pauvert

With freedom of expression in publishing today globally at risk, a few individuals embody its past, present, and promise and power. Jean-Jacques Pauvert, the gifted French editor and publisher, who died in 2014, was one of them. He doggedly contested literary censorship at a crucial historical juncture, the aftermath of World War II, by publishing some of the most transgressive authors of the 20th century, including Jean Genet and George Bataille. Most memorably, though, Pauvert fought the French government on behalf of Marquis de Sade, whose influence on 20th century thought proved exceptional, durable, and always controversial. What he accomplished abides today as the counterpart to the Anglo-American legal battles to let people read authors from Theodore Dreiser to James Joyce, Allen Ginsberg and William Burroughs. “Books,” writes Pauvert. “I was born inside them.” He also helped set them free

Pauvert’s disarming memoir, Sade’s Publisher, translated by Lynn Jeffress, displays his sharp, engaging personality and talent for challenging moral strictures and obsolete censorship laws. His formal education ended early but he acquired a serious intellect shaped by a left-leaning family, including his journalist father and an uncle who’d been friends with the legendary poet Apollinaire. A teenager during World War II, he operated on the fringes of the Resistance and spent three months imprisoned by the Nazis. Soon after the war ended he became a small-time bookseller and publisher. In his early twenties, he met and published Jean-Paul Sartre, Albert Camus and Jean Genet.

Censorship of literary works in France has a unique leap-frog history that followed social and political upheavals, thanks to the centuries-long domination of the Catholic church and its clash with the Enlightenment. A 1949 law allowed the government to suppress any publication, gaining combined the support of Christian democrats, socialists, and communists alike. That was the law Pauvert would challenge.

Pauvert’s decision to publish Sade openly did not come without reflection. Reading the incredibly violent and sexual 120 Days of Sodom, which has been rightly described as the ultimate in prison literature, Pauvert was at first not sure what to make of it. But on reflection and after reading other of Sade’s works, with their powerful brew of libertinage and orgy, philosophy, history, and proto-anthropology, Pauvert thought the time had come. He undertook an ambitious program for a collected edition that aimed to make government “recognize its responsibility” and put an end to censorship. The publishing business, too. Nothing if not outspoken, Pauvert is highly critical of the complicity and complacency of the book publishers in France during the 1950s.

Legal hostilities around publishing Sade became a years-long affair. For years the police and the bureaucracy harassed Pauvert while the mainstream press remained silent. Soon after publishing Juliette, writes Pauvert, “I constantly had the police on my back” and he was the target of frequent searches and seizures. But in 1958 he won an important victory when courts decided Sade’s work could not be banned as pornography. This achievement opened the way to a broad defeat of censorship in France, just as the 1957 Howl obscenity trial represented a watershed in the United States.

Although a significant player in French book industry, Pauvert was not a mass marketer and he came to lament the industrialization of books. Early and late he paid careful attention to their physical qualities and all aspects of design. His views on the commodification of the book make for a memo relevant to publishers today.

Sade’s Publisher readily transits Pauvert’s personality, which combined playfulness with political engagement. He disliked a nice range of French literary icons, including L’Express editor Françoise Giroud and critic Philippe Sollers, the founder of Tel Quel and a one-time Maoist sympathizer. With respect to his personal life, Pauvert devotes a chapter to his decision to lead a double life, shared between wife and business partner Christiane and his long-standing lover, novelist and publisher Regine Déforges. As was the case with New Yorker editor William Shawn, Pauvert kept his dual households separate and equal. “I had essentially two parallel lives which I avoided thinking about.”