London Mayor Sadiq Khan To Be Joined By HuffPost Editor-In-Chief Lydia Polgreen At SXSW 2018

London Mayor Sadiq Khan will be joined on stage by HuffPost Editor-in-Chief Lydia Polgreen for an interview and Q&A session following his keynote at SXSW 2018 on Monday, March 12 at 2pm CT/8pm GMT.

Mayor Khan will share his thoughts on one of the biggest challenges today facing Britain, America and countries across Europe – how we ensure that advances in technology are utilized for the benefit of everyone in society.

In the context of the rise in populism and the major economic, political and societal changes we’ve seen in recent years, Mayor Khan will use his speech to address both the potential risks and great opportunities presented by the current tech revolution.

In particular, he will highlight the growing power global cities have to help shape the debate about the impact of technology for the better by ensuring it is utilised to improve lives and reduce inequality. Lydia will spend time with Mayor Khan discussing some of the key themes from his speech, and take questions from the audience in the auditorium and online.

Watch the keynote LIVE on the HuffPost and HuffPost UK facebook pages, and through various SXSW live stream channels.