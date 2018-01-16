Safe Space Debuts First Annual Safe Space in Park City During Sundance 2018

Making its debut during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, the SAFE Movement is launching its first annual SAFE SPACE in collaboration with Teen Vogue, CNN Freedom Project, American Sexual Health Association, ChefDance, Trojan, Interscope Records, the Electronic Music Awards, the Alliance for Woman Directors, and Global Citizen. A nonprofit with a mission to empower women to challenge the status quo and break out of social norms, SAFE SPACE is powered by social influencers and industry leaders to address modern women’s issues.
Primarily funded by the Safe Group, a healthcare technology company focused on serving the sexual health space, SAFE SPACE will celebrates thought leaders, activists, and influencers working to empower women with the confidence to respect themselves, protect themselves, be safe, and feel safe.
Located on Main Street, the invite-only, four-day space will feature a wellness lounge, luncheons provided by ChefDance, panels and keynotes, happy hours, cocktail parties, and after hours lounges every day from Friday, January 19th to Monday, January 23rd.