The phrase “safe space” has become a political target over the past few years, particularly on college campuses. For conservatives, it has become a symbol of “snowflakes” unable to listen to, or even hear, ideas that are different from their own and who might be offended by the discussion taking place. For liberals, it has become a symbol for a kind of cocoon in which no one should be made to feel uncomfortable. Coupled with “trigger warnings,” safe spaces protect anyone from feeling offended by a discussion. I believe it is neither of those things.

As I have stated before, college campuses should be a place where students - and our community - not only learn traditional subjects like English, history, science, psychology and other disciplines, but they should be places where difficult discussions can occur. Campuses should provide opportunities to students to stretch their understanding of various points of view. Campus discussions should challenge our own beliefs, not to change them, but to further our own understanding of them and understanding others’ beliefs. These discussions should make us a little bit uncomfortable - and that’s OK.

When I think of “safe space” in relation to Fulton-Montgomery Community College, I think of a place where people can explore other points of view. It is a place where facts are explored and debated. It is a place where respectful discussion and debate happens in a manner designed to further understanding, not to “win” and not to mock or diminish anyone else, while we grasp for understanding. It is a place where we come together, share our thoughts, and know that it is safe to do so without being attacked.

Recently, our faculty and staff participated in a Professional Development Day totally focused on diversity and inclusion. Early in the day, Dr. Gretchel Hathaway, Dean of Diversity and Inclusion/Chief Diversity Officer at Union College, spoke with us about safe spaces. She told us that we ALL have our biases about people different from ourselves. Many of these biases were learned from our parents or our surroundings where we grew up. Some biases were learned through stereotypes, jokes, old movies, TV shows, and other media. She shared the biases that she learned as a child and encouraged us to share ours. She told us this (our campus theater) was a safe space to share them and to learn from others about their biases and their lives.

The creation of safe spaces for such conversations is not easy. When one is offended it is easy to shut down, leave, or even storm out; perhaps making your feelings known through a hand gesture. However, if we are in a safe space, we can take the time to talk about those offenses and discuss why they make us feel attacked or offended. In discussing those feelings we can educate others; educate those who may not have intentionally or knowingly made an offensive statement.