Safety in Numbers

The reason I joined the #MeToo movement

I've been a victim of sexual assault and emotional abuse since my teenage years. I can't remember my age when my first experience with sexual assault occurred, but I was too young to realise that it was not my fault.

It happened while shopping with my younger sister at a department store, an older man followed us. He surprised me by moving his hand under my skirt, firmly placing it on one of my buttocks. When I turned quickly, he pretended to be looking through items on a shelf while I stood there trying to comprehend his violation of my innocence. I was not even sexually active yet, but I was taken advantage of by a stranger that day and the encounter changed my whole outlook on the world. I changed.

As my first encounter with male predatory behaviour, it gave me a taste of the entitlement men feel they have over a female's body, my body and it started a vicious cycle for me. Over the years a build up of this behaviour by men towards me ended up crushing my spirit. That first unexpected experience was a small step of many which wiped away my dignity until there was nothing left except my own self loathing.

My encounters with men did not not improve as I came of age. Coming into my body sexually was difficult, I felt ashamed of my sexual feelings when I should have been celebrating being young and free. In my twenties further sexual harassment ensued, by boys and men I should have been able to trust, by strangers who didn't know me but felt they could comment on my appearance or touch me in public, or call me a bitch and a whore when I turned down their advances. Even in my thirties when I moved into steady relationships, I could not subdue the emotional abuse dished out to me. I continued playing the victim, trapped by men who used power-play and emotional abuse to control me. The two often go hand in hand.

When news broke from Hollywood that women were accusing Harvey Weinstein of assault and rape, a trigger went off in me. I wanted to know if these allegations would become instigators for change in how we as women are viewed when we speak out about sexual harassment, assault and the abuse of power one uses to manipulate and silence a victim. What followed these reports on social media was the hashtag 'MeToo', a sign of solidarity for female victims of sexual abuse and rape. I was one of hundreds and thousands of women who shared the post on social media and used the hashtag as a sign of solidarity, but I didn’t elaborate.

Lucy Nicholson/Reuters Powerful photos from the #MeToo protest in Hollywood Nov 13 2017

As more women came forward accusing Weinstein of assault my husband, who knows of my past experiences and relationships, alerted me to the New York Times article which had each woman telling their story. I loaded the article up on my phone and retreated to our bedroom alone where I lay on the bed perplexed, reading each account. I was flooded with emotions as I could relate to so many of those feelings, the coping mechanisms and the reactions the women had. The other thing I could also relate to was the shame and the silence that came with being a female victim.

In that department store I went silent. Thinking about the indecent afterwards while riddled with guilt and shame I knew I should have told someone, I could have screamed “help, that man touched me.” But I did not. I did nothing. Well I guess I did something – I let my first predator walk away to repeat the behaviour with someone else because I didn't want to have to explain to my parents what happened, I didn't want to cause a scene and I didn't want to be shamed any further. I was also in shock. I was a child and I didn't know how I would begin to explain it and I didn't want to be judged. So I kept the secret.

As I emerged from our bedroom I had a revelation that I wanted to share with my husband but I didn’t know how to say it to him because I was still processing the meaning of my experience. After reading the account that Asia Argento gave about Weinstein raping her I realised that deep in my subconscious I had buried a memory similar to hers.

In my twenties, after a night out at a club with my male friends, and an encounter with my abusive ex to which I dealt with by drinking too much too quickly, one of my friends left me to sleep off my drunkenness at our male acquaintances house. That was all good, except I woke up in the morning at this guy's apartment to find that I was being sexually violated by him as I slept. At the time it happened I was ashamed that I was hung over and that I let myself be placed in that situation, but did not label my encounter as sexual assault.

It took me over ten years and a New York Times article I read in my late thirties to realise that what had happened to me that morning was rape.

The incident had put me off drinking too much because I never wanted to loose control of my body or the situation as I did that night ever again. Not being in control of what happens to my body petrifies me.

Lucy Nicholson/Reuters Woman with outfit consisting of hand cut-outs and eyes stuck on various parts of her body — exposing the names of various men in Hollywood who had sexually harassed her. Powerful photo from the #MeToo protest in Hollywood Nov 13 2017

While in LA two weeks ago I was invited to a book launch of Good Sex – Getting Off without Checking Out by actor, meditation teacher and now author Jessica Graham. As Graham read out the prologue of her book, which deals with her own experiences on merging sex and mindfulness, my own experiences and rape, (which I had not thought about in weeks while one my trip) came flooding back. In the discussion that followed with Graham a powerful thing thing happened – she mentioned that she is re-writing a section of a chapter as she, like myself realised after the fact that one of her sexual encounters was rape. Listening to Graham speak I felt a connection to her story, I had an understanding to some extent of what Graham went though. I commend her and other victims of abuse and rape for their honesty and bravery when speaking out, their stories inspired me to write this.

It is 2017 and our society is slowly becoming aware that we have a problem with accepting and dealing with the truth surrounding sexual assault allegations. Since the reports against Weinstein the floodgates have opened and more men in Hollywood are being exposed for misconduct of both males and females. As a result of this situation, coupled with the 'MeToo' movement, which recently inspired a public march in Hollywood, more victims are coming forward without guilt.

I once had this theory that there is always someone worse off than you. Now I think that theory is invalid and naïve as every victims' story is equally important. We all deserve to be heard, to feel safe speaking up about crimes against us, and above all be deserve to be believed.