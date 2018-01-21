ENTERTAINMENT
Here Are The 2018 SAG Awards Winners

Women take center stage at the annual ceremony honoring film and TV stars.

By Lauren Moraski

The 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards are putting film and TV actors in the spotlight Sunday night.

Kristen Bell hosts this year’s ceremony in Los Angeles, which includes a roster of almost all-female presenters. The awards show takes place in the midst of the Me Too and Time’s Up movements, which have brought discussions of gender inequality and sexual misconduct to the forefront of Hollywood. 

Film buffs will be watching closely, as the SAG Awards can often be a good indicator of who will take home Academy Awards. With four nods, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” goes into the night with the most film nominations. 

We’ll be updating the list of SAG winners here — stay tuned!

FILM

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A CAST IN A MOTION PICTURE

“The Big Sick”

“Get Out”

“Lady Bird”

“Mudbound”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Judi Dench, “Victoria & Abdul”

Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Timothee Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”

James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”

Hong Chau, “Downsizing”

Holly Hunter, “The Big Sick”

Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya” - WINNER

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Steve Carell, “Battle of the Sexes”

Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

Woody Harrelson, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” - WINNER

OUTSTANDING ACTION PERFORMANCE BY A STUNT ENSEMBLE IN A MOTION PICTURE

“Baby Driver”

“Dunkirk”

“Logan”

“War For The Planet Of The Apes”

“Wonder Woman”

TV

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY AN ENSEMBLE IN A DRAMA SERIES

“The Crown”

“Game of Thrones”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Stranger Things”

“This Is Us”

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY AN ENSEMBLE IN A COMEDY SERIES 

“Black-ish”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“GLOW”

“Orange is the New Black”

“Veep” - WINNER

Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”

Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

David Harbour, “Stranger Things”

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Uzo Aduba, “Orange Is the New Black”

Alison Brie, “GLOW”

Jane Fonda, “Grace and Frankie”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep” - WINNER

Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie”

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”

Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

Sean Hayes, “Will & Grace”

William H. Macy, “Shameless” - WINNER

Marc Maron, “GLOW”

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION MOVIE OR MINISERIES

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

Jessica Lange, “Feud: Bette & Joan”

Susan Sarandon, “Feud: Bette & Joan”

Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”

Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION MOVIE OR MINISERIES

Benedict Cumberbatch, “Sherlock”

Jeff Daniels, “Godless”

Robert De Niro, “The Wizard of Lies”

Geoffrey Rush, “Genius”

Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies” - WINNER

OUTSTANDING ACTION PERFORMANCE BY A STUNT ENSEMBLE IN A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

“Game of Thrones”

“GLOW”

“Homeland”

“Stranger Things”

“The Walking Dead”

