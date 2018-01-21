Here Are The 2018 SAG Awards Winners

The 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards are putting film and TV actors in the spotlight Sunday night.

Kristen Bell hosts this year’s ceremony in Los Angeles, which includes a roster of almost all-female presenters. The awards show takes place in the midst of the Me Too and Time’s Up movements, which have brought discussions of gender inequality and sexual misconduct to the forefront of Hollywood.

Film buffs will be watching closely, as the SAG Awards can often be a good indicator of who will take home Academy Awards. With four nods, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” goes into the night with the most film nominations.

We’ll be updating the list of SAG winners here — stay tuned!

FILM